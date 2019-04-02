Selina Announces Lineup and Ticket Sales for 2019 Selina International Music Summit (SIMS) in Colombia and Mexico

LONDON, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selina has announced the lineup for its annual Selina International Music Summit (SIMS), as it gears up to host multi-day music events in Medellin, Colombia and Mexico City. Expanding on the success of 2018, SIMS will introduce a second weekend event in Mexico City, merging live music showcases with panels, lectures and networking opportunities for local music acts to forge meaningful industry connections and showcase their work to an international audience.

SIMS 2019 Medellin Lineup



SIMS 2019 Mexico City Lineup



Local Artist Performance at Selina's annual SIMS Event in Medellin



Panel Discussion at Selina's annual SIMS Event in Medellin



Fans enjoying Selina's annual SIMS Event in Medellin





Kicking off the 2019 roster, SIMS will launch in its birthplace of Selina Medellin, Colombia, from Thursday, May 16 to Saturday, May 18. Hosted at Selina's Medellin property, the summit will include panels and workshops led by music powerhouses including music editor, Cristian Hererra; Head of Music at Vice UK, Alex Hoffman; James Rubin, partner at WME, and executives from Dazed Media and El Freaky. Featured artists include Peanut Butter Wolf, J.Rocc, Sr Pablo, Jonny Crow, DJ Playero and more.

Following the tremendous success of SIMS 2018, SIMS will introduce a second three-day summit in Mexico City from Thursday, May 23 to Saturday, May 25. Kicking off the Mexico City event will be globe-trotting DJ and BBC presenter, Gilles Peterson, who will be hosting panel events and performing a DJ set. Artists workshops focused on reaching new audiences, electronic music and more will also be hosted by We Transfer, Vevo, Mutek and Little Jesus, with live music showcases hosted in partnership with Noisey and N.A.A.F.I to feature local and international acts selected by Selina and partners.

Submissions are currently open for local artists to be selected as one of 65 live acts and 30 DJs to participate in the live showcase events, with plans to announce the final artist lineup next month.

"We're excited to bring SIMS back to Latin America in an even bigger way in 2019, providing a platform for emerging and established local artists to showcase their music to an international audience," said Head of Music at Selina, Natasha Manley.

"Last year's summit saw more than 50 local and international acts perform live, and many have gone on to experience international successes as a result of the exposure and connections they formed at SIMS Medellin. We're thrilled to be bringing that opportunity to more local artists this year, and push this platform to continue growing."

Tickets are now on sale via selinasims.com .

CONTACT:

To Attend and/or Request Interviews: Leah Lupo (leah@praytellstrategy.com) or Zoe Watson (zoe@praytellstategy.com) at Praytell Agency.

Open to the public, tickets can be purchased by visiting selinasims.com ranging from $12 to $35.

Selina is one of the world's fastest growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in Latin America in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world -- from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles.

