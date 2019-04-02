UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.1125 per share (11.25 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.09 per share (9.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on June 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on June 7, 2019.



Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 250 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

