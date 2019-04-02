Technology Visionary David Montanaro Joins FMC GlobalSat Board





Newest member brings success in transformative innovation and strong investment contacts to global broadband and IoT services provider

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- FMC GlobalSat Holdings Inc., a satellite communications and wireless services provider for geographically remote commercial operations, announced that David Montanaro, a noted technology executive and angel investor with extensive board experience in both private and public companies, has agreed to join the company's board of directors. In this capacity, he will contribute to the company's strategic vision, go-to-market plans, investment community outreach, as well as other corporate activities.

Recognized as an innovative strategist with a proven track record in bringing disruptive innovations and companies to market, Mr. Montanaro has deep expertise in several cutting-edge technologies that are directly related to FMC GlobalSat. Among these include IoT, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, mobile communications and data networking.

In addition to his strong technology background, Mr. Montanaro has an exemplary track record in business development, sales, and management. He has spent more than 35 years in executive management, which include serving as chairman and chief executive officer of NEC eLuminant Technologies, a market-leading optical networking company.

"We are pleased that David has agreed to join our board and help FMC GlobalSat continue its growth trajectory by delivering IoT services that are relevant to business needs," said Emmanuel Cotrel, FMC GlobalSat's chief executive officer. "We anticipate that David's longstanding success in technology markets—coupled with his business expertise that ranges from multinational giants to startups—will benefit our company's goal to increase our customer base and further disrupt the satellite and wireless industries."

FMC GlobalSat's 4G/LTSAT (Long Term Satellite) service offers hybrid connectivity leveraging the best features of wireless networks (4G) and current high-throughput satellite (HTS) channels to deliver seamless access in geographically remote areas and applications in-transit. Offering a usage-based subscription model which automatically switches traffic to the network with the best throughput at any given time, the service eliminates many communication failures and black-outs while reducing the need for human resource investment or effort. In addition, the solution employs the Kymeta flat panel software steered antenna which automatically tracks satellite connections and utilizes current satellite GEO Ku transmission bands, as well as those which will be coming online with the new wave of high bandwidth capacity low earth orbit (LEO) constellations.

"FMC GlobalSat is in a position to capture significant market share by delivering a sensible and affordable IoT offering that satisfies the unique needs of customers that operate in geographically remote locations," said Montanaro. "I'm looking forward to working closely with Emmanuel, his team, and the other board members to accelerate FMC GlobalSat's growth and continue redefining the IoT landscape."

Mr. Montanaro is a founding member of Seed Capital Fund of Central New York, executive advisor, mentor and business judge for the Genius New York Drone/UAS program, and chief executive officer and founder of Strategic Advisory Associates of Syracuse, New York. He resides in the Syracuse area.

To learn more about FMC GlobalSat and its 4G/LTSAT services, please visit www.FMCGlobalSat.com.

About FMC GlobalSat

FMC GlobalSat is a global provider of best-in-class satellite and wireless solutions to geographically remote businesses that require reliable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity. Partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers, FMC GlobalSat delivers a hybrid connectivity solution that incorporates 4G wireless solutions across CDMA, GSM, and LTE networks in more than 190 countries, and high-throughput satellite (HTS) communications. The company's network incorporates Tier 1 carriers, and satellite infrastructure that includes 53 satellites, eight teleports, 20,000 miles of fiber optic cable, and a 24/7 enterprise-grade global technical support organization. For more information about FMC GlobalSat, please visit www.FMCGlobalSat.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, orfuture events, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Contact:

John Stafford

Parallel Communications

jstafford@parallelpr.com

+1 515 708-1296