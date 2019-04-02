FlexWage Solutions Acquires Mobile Financial Wellness Service Sum180

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexWage Solutions, LLC today announced that it has acquired Sum180, a mobile financial wellness service. FlexWage Solutions is the leading provider of employer-sponsored early pay and financially responsible short-term liquidity solutions for employees.



Effective April 1, Sum180 will be absorbed into FlexWage Solutions. The Sum180 name will remain for the company's subscription-based financial wellness service, which provides gamified mobile setup, tips, and easy budgeting; highly personalized, right-sized Next Steps with how-to information, mobile tracking, and notifications; coaching from financial advisers; and peer support through an online community of subscribers.



FlexWage Solutions will continue to provide its Visa-branded FlexWage Payroll Debit Card; Direct Pay, a technology solution that enables instant delivery of non-recurring payments; and OnDemand Pay, the industry's only patented non-loan solution. OnDemand Pay provides employees with responsible access to earned wages prior to payday.

"Sum180 is so fortunate to be joining a company with the same passion for helping employees achieve financial wellness. Our combined resources and capabilities provide employers with a truly unique suite of financial empowerment and wellness tools," said Carla Dearing, Sum180 founding CEO.

"Acquiring Sum180 allows us to significantly leverage and enhance our core product offerings, and extend our market reach. FlexWage provides a unique range of data driven solutions that now provide employers with a single partner to address the financial wellness needs for all employees. We're confident that our shared values and mission will provide tremendous benefits to our current and future clients," said FlexWage Solutions Founder and CEO Frank Dombroski.

About FlexWage Solutions

FlexWage Solutions provides a variety of employer-sponsored financial wellness and empowerment services, including:

OnDemand Pay, the industry's only patented, non-loan solution. OnDemand Pay provides employees with responsible access to their earned wages prior to payday. OnDemand Pay improves quality of life for employees and their families by eliminating the expense and emotional impact of costly bank overdraft and predatory lending fees. Employers realize increased employee productivity, satisfaction and retention.

Sum180, a subscription-based mobile financial wellness service featuring gamified mobile setup, tips, and easy budgeting; highly personalized, right-sized Next Steps with how-to information, mobile tracking, and notifications; coaching from financial advisers; and peer support through an online subscriber community.

FlexWage Payroll Debit Card, a reloadable Visa-branded payroll card funded each pay period with employees' earnings; ideal for employees unable to use direct deposit, including temporary, part-time, contracted, and unbanked employees.

Direct Pay, a technology solution that enables immediate delivery of non-recurring payments, such as tips, per diem and expense reimbursement.

