Integer Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2, 2019

PLANO, Texas, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR), announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for first quarter 2019, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. CT

Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-236-5762

International dial-in number: 1-647-689-4190

Conference ID: 5033729

The conference call webcast and subsequent archived replay may be accessed via the following link: https:investor.integer.net.

About Integer™

Integer Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch™ Medical, Lake Region Medical™, and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

