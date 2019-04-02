VendEngine Expands C-Suite with Additions of Stephen Manley as CCO and Michelle Romano as CFO

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VendEngine, a cloud-based technology provider in the corrections marketplace, is pleased to announce they have expanded their C-Suite with the additions of Stephen Manley and Michelle Romano. Manley has been named chief compliance officer, and Romano has been named chief financial officer.



Manley will be responsible for overseeing compliance with laws, regulatory requirement, policies and procedures within the company. Romano will be responsible for overseeing all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and reporting, accounting, tax and treasury functions.



"Stephen and Michelle bring an incredible amount of experience to our executive team," said Silas Deane, president and CEO of VendEngine. "Both possess extensive strategic and operational experience that will be a huge asset to VendEngine as we continue to grow in the marketplace."



Manley previously served in several compliance officer roles throughout the securities industry including ScottTrade, Raymond James and Morgan Keegan, Inc. His duties requred anti-money laundering training and included writing policy and procedures, trade surveillance, working with regulators and branch examinations.



Manley is a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists. He received his bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of Memphis.



Prior to joining VendEngine, Romano was a tax accountant at Davis, Brown and Company where she worked for seven years with individual, partnership and corporate taxes, as well as sales tax, compliance, consultation and financialstatement preparation. She was also responsible for managing the company's Franklin and Portland offices.



Romano is a certified public accountant. She received her bachelor's in accounting from Western Kentucky University.



About VendEngine



VendEngine is a cloud-based technology provider specifically focused on the corrections indusrty. The Nashville, Tenn.-based company provides a suite of jail and prison applications ranging from deposit technologiesfor commissary, ordering and warehouse technology to a host of informational, communications, security, accounting and trust management components for more than 300 jails and prisons across 18 states, the Caribbean and Central America. For more information, visit www.VendEngine.com or download the free VendEngine JailFunds app in the Apple or Android app stores.

