SuperSonic Imagine to Highlight Breast Ultrasound Imaging with Aixplorer® MACH 30 at SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising in medical imaging using ultrasound technology, will introduce the new generation of its Aixplorer MACH 30 breast imaging solution at the prestigious 2019 SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium being held from April 4 to 7, in Hollywood, Florida. The Society of Breast Imaging‘s annual symposium is the largest breast imaging conference in the world. This year, the symposium will focus on Value in Breast Imaging.

"We are very excited to attend SBI/ACR 2019 and show clinicians the newly enhanced features of our Aixplorer MACH 30 breast imaging solution; the performance of our innovative imaging modes, the signal purity and the comfort of use are sure to appeal to physicians," explains Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

"We have received very positive feedback on the Aixplorer MACH 30 from our physicians specialised in Breast imaging. They have known the technology for years and they particularly appreciate the image quality that is key for breast imaging and of course with SWE that measures lesions' tissue stiffness, a relevant information for the diagnosis of breast cancer, particularly helpful for dense breast. The new Aixplorer MACH 30 is the worthy heir of Aixplorer with new innovations and better performance like SWE PLUS elastography and the B-mode quality with SonicPure," explains Alex Exposito, Director of North America of SuperSonic Imagine.

SWE improves the characterisation of lesions and helps to reduce the number of biopsies.

The advantages of ShearWave Elastography in the diagnosis of mammary lesions has been demonstrated in more than 135 articles in peer-reviewed journals, including an international study involving more than 1,600 patients1 in the USA and Europe and another study on population with dense breast realised in China on 1021 women2. SWE improves the diagnostic performance of conventional ultrasonography by enhancing the characterisation and boosting the specificity of mammary lesions. It makes it possible to decrease the number negative biopsies.

Aixplorer MACH 30 is the next generation of premium breast ultrasound

The new Aixplorer Mach 30 is equipped with next generation of ShearWave® PLUS (SWE PLUS) elastography and offers an advanced breast imaging solution with enhanced speed of acquisition. Both 2D and 3D patented SWE PLUS offers greater performance of real-time, reliable, quantitative and reproducible evaluation of tissue stiffness and visualisation. SWE PLUS provides new information and helps improve the identification of malignant or benign lesions. It offers greater diagnostic precision, which considerably reduces the number of false positives and unnecessary biopsies.

SuperSonic Imagine also offers numerous innovative imaging modes to improve the efficacy of breast examinations and patient comfort. Needle PL.U.S offers increased reliability during procedures guided by ultrasound and biopsies. The application enables physicians to view anatomical structures and biopsy needles simultaneously and predict their trajectory in real time. Angio PL.U.S offers unrivalled resolution for imaging microvascularisation of lesions, and TriVu combines real-time simultaneous imaging of B-mode, ShearWave PLUS and Angio PL.U.S. enabling you to visualize the anatomy, function (tissue stiffness) and blood flow on the same image, simultaneously.

Aixplorer Mach 30 features a new concept in ultrasound with its revolutionary SonicPad® touchpad, designed to enhance the user experience. With its intuitive touch screen interface, SonicPad offers intuitive control of all the functions needed to conduct the exam and allows imagers to focus their attention on analysing the clinical information displayed on the screen rather than on the controls used to optimise the acquisition of an image.

References:

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast™ has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave® Elastography (SWE™), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value its technologies.

The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu.

The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

