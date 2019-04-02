Aviation Ground Fueling Technologies (AGFT) is now an exclusive Authorized Distributor of Eaton

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGFT is proud to be an exclusive Authorized Distributor of Eaton for selected ground fueling products in Canada. Eaton is a world leader in the design and manufacture of Eaton's Carter® ground fueling equipment for both commercial and military aircraft. Eaton has built a solid reputation for innovation, quality and dependability, featuring a large and comprehensive line of ground fueling product.



AGFT is confident that this new partnership will provide better service for customers by offering an expanded line of products, expertise and local stock for quicker deliveries.

About Eaton

Eaton components lead the industry in reliability and can be found on virtually all major commercial and military aircraft platforms.

Eaton has expanded its expertise and portfolio of products and services by integrating the competencies of some of the world's most respected names, including Aeroquip, Argo-Tech, Carter, Dynapower and Vickers, into Eaton to build a powerful, global products and services brand.

About AGFT

Aviation Ground Fueling Technologies Ltd. is a full-service provider of aviation fueling systems, parts, and supplies. AGFT Ltd. is committed to providing cutting-edge aviation fueling systems and solutions to customers across Canada.

AGFT delivers solutions that span the entire product lifecycle of aviation refueling - from system design, to into-aircraft solutions and after-market product support. Our combined knowledge and experience within the aviation fueling industry make us a relevant resource to those responsible for fuel storage, handling, and aircraft fueling components and systems.

For more information, please contact: