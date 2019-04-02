Outset UK deploys HighQ to support internal teams and enhance client service

LONDON, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQ is pleased to announce a new partnership with Outset UK who will deploy the platform to improve client collaboration as well as contract and project management.



Outset UK is a professional services group that offers business consultancy and advice for clients on legal, human resources and safety matters. The company will deploy HighQ to enhance their advice product, Primed, by offering expanded access to unlimited employment law, safety, data protection and cyber essentials advice at a fixed rate. Their internal teams will also leverage the HighQ platform to improve collaboration and efficiency within their project management processes, develop a commercial contract management system and streamline their corporate finance transactions.



"We are pleased to welcome Outset UK to the HighQ family. We greatly admire their commitment to using technology to improve internal efficiency as well as provide on-demand service and advice to their clients," said James Connor, vice president of sales, EMEA & APAC at HighQ, "We are excited to be a part of their commitment to client experience as they innovate to deliver their professional services rapidly, reliably and securely."



With HighQ, Outset UK will expand the capabilities of their Primed product, which provides a range of templates, policies and guidance that will now be accessible to clients anywhere through the cloud-based platform. Additionally, clients will have the ability to automate the production of documents, so they are readily available when needed.



"As a company, we are always thinking about how we can use technology both internally to create and deliver efficiency but also externally, to give clients the ability to access information exactly when they need it," said Sean Gorman, partner at Outset UK. "We're looking forward to implementing HighQ. The technology will enhance productivity, ultimately saving time for both our clients and our team, helping us take further steps to grow alongside each other."



Across the business, Gorman said that Outset UK evaluates how technology can be applied to enhance their existing offerings. HighQ's flexible platform will position the company to continually develop new, innovative products that fit the needs of clients and their businesses.



About Outset UKOutset UK is a progressive professional services group, offering a unique blend of Legal - Corporate, Commercial, Property and Employment Law, HR & Business consultancy and Health & Safety services. For more information, visit www.outsetuk.com/.



About HighQHighQ empowers leading law firms and corporate legal teams to transform the way they work and deliver legal services. We unite internal and external teams with social collaboration, secure file sharing, project management, powerful integrations and more, improving data security, efficiency and productivity. Our platform is flexible and user-friendly; by continually offering innovative solutions for all areas of law, we keep our clients ahead in the evolving legal market. For more information, visit highq.com

Beau Wysong HighQ 9133033100 beau.wysong@highq.com