Leading Tech Repair Brand uBreakiFix Celebrates 500th Store Opening in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix today announced the opening of its 500th store in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To celebrate, the store will host a grand opening event on Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature giveaways and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tulsa Area Chamber of Commerce and uBreakiFix Founder Justin Wetherill at 11 a.m.



The milestone store is located in Highland Plaza near Tulsa Promenade and is the brand's second location in Oklahoma, joining another Tulsa store near Woodland Hills Mall that opened just weeks earlier. Both Tulsa locations are owned by uBreakiFix Tech Solutions, Inc., led by President Mike Pierce and Chief Operating Officer Brad Reece. The group plans to open 11 more stores in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas and also owns stores in Springfield and Joplin, Missouri, as well as Fayetteville, Arkansas.

"We were excited first and foremost for the opportunity to establish uBreakiFix's presence in the state of Oklahoma, and then we were incredibly honored to learn that we would be hosting its 500th store opening at our Highland Plaza store," Pierce said. "Tulsa is a thriving community with an impressive business scene and a tangible sense of hospitality. We look forward to serving this area with the quality and expertise of a nationwide brand, plus the warmth and familiarity of a local business."

In addition to celebrating its 500th store, uBreakiFix also commemorates its 10th anniversary this month. The tech repair brand was founded in April 2009 by Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick-and-mortar model. Finding success at their first storefront in Orlando, Florida, the team proceeded to open 47 corporate locations before beginning to franchise in 2013.

By offering convenience, accessibility, and unmatched customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the electronics repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2017, Wetherill ranked among Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Consumer Electronics and was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council the following year. uBreakiFix has consistently ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, most recently ranking #29 on the overall list.

"When I reflect on the past decade, I'm humbled by all of the phenomenal people who have shaped this journey—including the franchisees who share our vision with new communities, the partners who have helped to elevate our brand, and the customers whose support and feedback fuels our continual growth and innovation," Wetherill said. "I'm a firm believer that success is the result of choosing what is right over what is easy, and I look forward to seeing what the next decade has in store for us."

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and more. Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 5 million repairs, including cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and everything in between.

uBreakiFix Tulsa Promenade is located at 5503 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 and can be reached at: (539) 666-3600. For more information and to view a service menu, visit http://ubreakifix.com/locations/tulsapromenade.

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

