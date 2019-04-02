INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In MAT, CORT, NIO, or MBT To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Class Period: February 7, 2019 through February 15, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/MAT

The case, Wyatt v. Mattel, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01646, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose: (1) that demand for the Company's products, including Barbie and Hot Wheels, was declining; (2) that the Company had an excess of product supply; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The case has been assigned to Judge Percy Anderson.

Company: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: August 2, 2017 through February 5, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/CORT

The case, Melucci v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated et al., No. 19-cv-01372, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) that the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) that the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) that the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) that the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; and (5) that such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny. The case has been assigned to Judge Lucy H. Koh.

Company: NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: September 12, 2018 through March 5, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/NIO

The case, Tan v. NIO Inc. et al., Docket No. 19-cv-01424, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO's sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about NIO's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Company: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (NYSE:MBT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 20, 2019

Class Period: March 19, 2014 through March 7, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/MBT

The case, Salim v. Mobile TeleSystems PJSC et al., No. 19-cv-01589, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that: (1) Mobile TeleSystems and its subsidiary were involved in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes in Uzbekistan; (2) consequently, Mobile TeleSystems knew or should have known it would be forced to pay substantial fines to the U.S. government after disclosing in 2014 that the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating its Uzbekistan operations; (3) Mobile TeleSystems' level of cooperation with the U.S. government and remediation was lacking; and (4) due to the aforementioned misconduct, Mobile TeleSystems would be forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties to the U.S. government. The case has been assigned to Judge Ann M. Donnelly.

