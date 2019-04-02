Vitalibis Appoints Baseball Legend Dusty Baker to its Advisory Board and as its New Brand Ambassador for the Professional and Collegiate Sports Industry

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalibis, Inc. (OTCQB:VCBD), a technology based formulator of premium hemp-based wellness products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), has appointed baseball legend Dusty Baker to the Company's Advisory Board and as a Founding Ambassador working together within the sports world to educate and spread awareness of the benefits of Vitalibis' full-spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil products.



Baker was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 1967 amateur draft out of Del Campo High School near Sacramento, California. He began his major league baseball career as an outfielder for the Braves in 1968. As a Brave, he earned a spot as a footnote in history. On April 8, 1974, he was on deck when Hank Aaron hit home run 715 to pass Babe Ruth in career home runs. Baker also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics.

Baker's coaching career started as a first base coach for the San Francisco Giants in 1988, and then he spent the following four years (1989–1992) as the hitting coach, and finally became the manager in 1993. Baker has also held Manager positions with the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Capitals.

Baker enjoyed many accolades throughout his career: 2x All Star (1981, 1982), World Series champion (1981), NLCS MVP (1977), Gold Glove (1981) and 3x NL Manager of the Year (1993, 1997, 2000). Additionally, Baker is an accomplished businessman, owning Baker Family Wines and Baker Energy Team which services the cannabis cultivation industry.

As an Advisor, Baker will work with the Vitalibis management team on various company strategies and priorities. As a Founding Ambassador, Baker will help educate and provide awareness of the Vitalibis products, social mission and technology. These efforts will focus on driving sales and additional collaborations with other Ambassadors to assist in growing the Vitalibis brand.

Dusty Baker said: "I am honored to have been asked by Steve and Tom Raack to join the Advisory Board at Vitalibis and excited to champion their wellness products as a Founding Ambassador. Since I ended my 19-year MLB playing career, I have dealt with numerous playing injuries, cancer, a stroke and all the other hurdles of getting older. After trying their products for over a year, I am convinced that there is something very special at Vitalibis. In fact, I have never sponsored a wellness product in my career or life until today. I am very thankful for not only the Vitalibis products but the team behind the products too," concluded Baker.

Steven Raack, CEO and Co-Founder of Vitalibis stated: "Joining forces with Dusty Baker is surreal. As a fan who cheered him on at Dodger Stadium in the 1980s, it's an honor and pleasure to be working with him now. Dusty is such a kind, genuine person who also has a great competence for business. We are excited to welcome Dusty to our team as not only a trusted Advisor, but also as a Founding Ambassador. We look forward to introducing the Vitalibis brand to many more people, teams and organizations throughout the coming months and years."

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis (OTCQB:VCBD) is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a technology-based formulator of premium, full spectrum phytocannabinoid rich hemp products with naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD), along with safe personal care and nutritional products. Our Ambassador program combines the best elements of social selling, ecommerce and affiliate marketing into one innovative program - empowering our people and social mission driven ecosystem. For additional information, please visit www.vitalibis.com .

