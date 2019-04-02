Power Distribution, Inc. Debuts New PDU at DCD>New York

RICHMOND, Va., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), the leading supplier of power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers and other critical or high-value electrical systems, today announced the company will unveil the PDI PowerLOK PDU strip at DCD>New York, Booth #38. In a partnership with GateView , a technology company focused on IT power distribution for data centers, PDI will expand its product portfolio with reliable power distribution for all IT environments.

The 17th annual DCD>New York will bring together more than 1,500 participants and 50-plus exhibitors in the data center and cloud infrastructure ecosystem to share best practices and view new innovations poised to make a dramatic impact on data center operations. The unveiling of PDI PowerLOK PDU strip underscores the event's mission of introducing new, innovative products to attendees, as the new PDU, to be released October 2019, offers:

• High-reliability fault-tolerant design

• Soldered connections from line cord to receptacles – No insulation displacement

• Multi-pack – no individual packaging – Less waste

• Rack PDU design tool with up to 48 receptacles

• Angled input whip reduces bend radius

• Data & communication options

In addition, PDI will also display the following:

Modular Compact Remote Power Panel - The market's most versatile RPP with a 12" x 24" footprint allows for wall-mount, in-tile, on-tile and multi-unit installations that can be field modified.

- The market's most versatile RPP with a 12" x 24" footprint allows for wall-mount, in-tile, on-tile and multi-unit installations that can be field modified. WaveStar® Infinity Monitoring System - The most advanced power distribution, monitoring, and metering solution for informed decisions regarding fault detection, energy management, and tenant billing applications, using real-time sensing, measuring, collecting, calculating, reporting and alarming of all electrical and equipment performance metrics.

- The most advanced power distribution, monitoring, and metering solution for informed decisions regarding fault detection, energy management, and tenant billing applications, using real-time sensing, measuring, collecting, calculating, reporting and alarming of all electrical and equipment performance metrics. Quick Connect Tap Off Box - Offers a unique design that simplifies installation with automatic latching to busrails and enhances energy management with revenue-grade monitoring.

To empower your data center facility with the market's best power solutions, stop by PDI Booth #38 at DCD>NY or contact PDI at +1-804-737-9880 or email info@pdicorp.com

About Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)

Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) is a pioneer of innovative power transformation, power distribution, and intelligent power monitoring solutions for mission-critical operations. The company leverages its ISO standards-based manufacturing facilities in Virginia and California, as well as partner and customer collaborations, to create the broadest range of award-winning solutions in the industry. Through the PDI and ONYX brand names, these industry-leading solutions are sought after by data center, industrial and other mission-critical facilities and backed by continued global service and support. The net result: One company to provide and to service the end-to-end power needs of a 24x7 connected world. For more information, please visit www.pdicorp.com.

