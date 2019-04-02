SANUWAVE Receives U.S. and European Patents for Intracorporeal Shockwave Systems for Treating Blood Vessels in Cardiology and Endovascular Fields

SUWANEE, GA, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), an emerging medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, biological response activating devices in regenerative medicine, received United States Patent US 10,238,405 on March 26, 2019 entitled "Blood Vessel Treatment with Intracorporeal Pressure Shock Waves" which has a patent life up to January 2032 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This U.S. patent includes eight (8) claims related to the special construction of the intracorporeal shockwave apparatuses/systems comprising of a catheter size fit within a blood vessel, with one or multiple shockwave applicators that include shockwave generation sources disposed within an ellipsoidal reflector oriented perpendicular to the catheter longitudinal central axis of symmetry, which can produce focused shockwaves oriented towards vessel's wall where the plaques are forming. The shockwave generation sources can be electrohydraulic, laser-based, electromagnetic, or piezoelectric.



Also, SANUWAVE received European Patent EP 3,117,784 on December 26, 2018 entitled "Usage of Intracorporeal Pressure Shock Waves in Medicine", which has an expiration date in July 2030 from the European Patent Office (EPO). This patent is validated in designated countries including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Holland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. The European patent includes fifteen (15) claims related to the special construction of the intracorporeal shockwave devices/systems comprising of a catheter size fit within at least one of a blood vessel, graft, or artificial blood vessel, with at least one balloon, and at least one or multiple shockwave generation sources coupled to the catheter. The intracorporeal shockwave device/system can be used to treat plaques and obstructions together with distal protection devices, to protect the flowing of dislodged plaque particles to the heart or brain. The shockwave generation sources can be electrohydraulic, laser-based, electromagnetic, or piezoelectric.

The use of intracorporeal shockwave systems can constitute a new therapy option in treating cardiovascular or endovascular arterial systems for partial obstructions due to atherosclerotic plaques or vulnerable plaques. The intracorporeal shockwave systems described in these patents can be used to treat blood vessels' plaques and partial obstructions in conjunction with distal protection devices, to protect the flowing of dislodged plaque particles to the heart or brain, which can possess significant health hazard for the patient. Such intracorporeal shockwave systems can be also used to promote accelerated healing after angioplasty or stenting using metal bare stents or drug eluting stents; or to treat in-stent restenosis.

"We have an extensive and growing Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio. It will make sense to maintain and grow some of the IP portfolio on our own as we develop our wound business. For other non-medical and various medical markets, we prefer to find good corporate partners, possibly in the atherosclerotic, cardiology, or endovascular space to bring the IP to a commercial stage. We plan to pursue monetization and partnering of our IP portfolio on a selective basis and will engage with vetted partners before the end of the year,"

commented Kevin A. Richardson, II, CEO and Chairman of the Board at SANUWAVE.

SANUWAVE Health Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary SANUWAVE, Inc., now have 52 medical patents (issued or pending) and 22 non-medical patents (issued or pending) related to shockwave technology.



About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE® technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE® System, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The system is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets, and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® System, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron®, Evotron®, and orthoPACE® Systems in Europe, Asia, and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food, and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance

and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Contact:

Millennium Park Capital LLC

Christopher Wynne

312-724-7845

cwynne@mparkcm.com

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

Chairman of the Board

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com