Akonni Biosystems to Present at Needham Healthcare Conference

FREDERICK, Md., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akonni Biosystems, a molecular diagnostics (MDx) company that develops, manufactures, and intends to market advanced MDx systems, today announced that will present at the Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Westin NY Grand Central Hotel in New York, NY. Charles Daitch, Akonni's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Lawrence Firestone, Akonni's Chief Financial Officer, will present at 12:20pm ET.



About Akonni Biosystems

Akonni Biosystems was founded in 2003 and has been issued 21 US and 37 International patents primarily covering sample preparation, microfluidic devices, bioinstrumentation, and integrated systems. Product development has been supported by a series of government grants and contracts from NIH, CDC, DOE, DOD, NIJ, and NSF. The company significantly advanced the original technology by improving the system's capabilities from sample preparation to test result. Commercial products in Akonni's near-term pipeline include rapid sample preparation technologies for nucleic acid extraction and multiplex panel assays for detecting clinically relevant genotypes for pharmacogenomics, human chronic diseases, and genotypes for infectious diseases such as multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB), upper respiratory infections, viral encephalitis, and hospital-acquired infections (MRSA). Based on its recent analysis of microarray-based applications in the molecular diagnostics (MDx) market, Frost & Sullivan recognized Akonni Biosystems with the prestigious 2017 North American New Product Innovation Award.