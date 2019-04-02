U.S. Payments Forum Webinar to Present Guidance for Contactless Open Payments Implementation in Transit

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Americans averaging over 10 billion trips on public transportation annually1, transit agencies are looking to create streamlined experiences with new technologies such as contactless open payments. To address this growing interest, the U.S. Payments Forum is hosting a webinar focused on the acceptance of contactless EMV chip cards and NFC-enabled mobile devices at transit points of entry.



The webinar, "﻿Contactless Open Payments for Transit," was developed by the Forum's Communication and Education Working Committee in partnership with the Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee. It will be held on May 1, 2019 at 1pm ET/10am PT. More details and registration are available at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/contactless-open-payments-for-transit-webinar/.

Speakers are: Steve Cole, Worldpay; Itai Sela, B2 Payment Solutions; and Randy Vanderhoof, U.S. Payments Forum.

"There has been significant growth of contactless-enabled technology in the U.S. as merchants and consumers alike are getting accustomed to the benefits of ‘tap and go' payments," said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. "With riders demanding similar speed and flexibility in their daily commutes, many transportation organizations are now implementing or investigating accepting contactless open payments. This webinar will provide attendees with the information necessary to understand, evaluate and accept contactless cards for tap-in scenarios in transit."

Attendees will hear:

An overview of open- and closed-loop transit fare collection systems

The benefits and challenges of implementing contactless open payments in transit

A look at Transport for London's (TfL) experience with contactless

The U.S. Payments Forum-developed approach for implementing an open payment system using contactless chip cards

The Transit Contactless Open Payments Working Committee works to identify possible solutions that address the challenges associated with the implementation of contactless acceptance devices at customer points of entry within the unique retail environment of the U.S. public transit market. This includes acceptance of all open loop payment devices (e.g., cards, mobile, wearables) and all payment methods (e.g., credit, debit, prepaid, gift). For membership details, visit http://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/.

