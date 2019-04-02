Synthorx to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference in London

SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), a biotechnology company using a first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology to discover and develop optimized biologics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference held in London, UK. The presentation will begin at 9:10 a.m. BST (1:10 a.m. PDT) on Monday, April 8, 2019.



The live webcast of the company's presentation will be available at Synthorx's investor relations website . An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on prolonging and improving the lives of people with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Synthorx's proprietary, first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology expands the genetic code by adding a new DNA base pair and is designed to create optimized biologics, referred to as Synthorins. A Synthorin is a protein optimized through incorporation of novel amino acids encoded by the new DNA base pair that enables site-specific modifications, which enhance the pharmacological properties of these therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate, THOR-707, a variant of IL-2, is in development in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded based on important discoveries in Dr. Floyd Romesberg's lab at The Scripps Research Institute. The company is headquartered in La Jolla, Calif. For more information, visit www.synthorx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Synthorx as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the expected ability of Synthorx to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Synthorx assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov , including without limitation Synthorx's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as Synthorx's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Investor Contacts:

Enoch Kariuki, Pharm.D.

Synthorx, Inc.

ekariuki@synthorx.com

858-750-4750

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Media Relations Contact:

Lauren Fish

Canale Communications

lauren@canalecomm.com

619-849-5386



