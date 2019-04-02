SADA Systems to Highlight Google Cloud Innovation at Google Cloud Next '19

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA Systems (SADA) , a leading global business consultancy and technology services firm, announces its plans to participate in Google Cloud Next ‘19, taking place from April 9-11 in San Francisco, as a Premier Sponsor. The Google Cloud Premier Partner will demonstrate its Google Cloud Platform (GCP) expertise by showcasing various innovative industry-focused solutions, including a custom application it built for US Racetronics to give its 15-year old professional car racer, Steven Aghakhani, a competitive advantage with data driven insights. Placing 1st in the NASA Southern Region and in the GT-CUP California races, Steven and his Mercedes AMG GT3 race car will be at the SADA booth.



To learn more about SADA's services around Google Cloud, Next ‘19 attendees are encouraged to visit the company's booth at #S1121, in the South Hall of Moscone Center.

SADA, which recently sold its Microsoft business unit and is now 100% focused on Google Cloud, has been a Google Cloud partner since 2007. The firm has earned multiple Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards over the years and gained expertise through the Google Cloud Specializations Program. The company also offers a wide range of business consultancy, technical and managed services to Google Cloud users, including assessment, planning, implementation, customization, development and change management.

The solution SADA built for US Racetronics and Steven Aghakhani will be used by the driver's team to explore and visualize vast amounts of race car telemetry data. Using analytic and ML capabilities within GCP, the solution can forecast optimal braking and shifting times, and overlay analytics on synchronized video footage to understand past performance and areas of improvement to take the lead. SADA also plans to demonstrate its work with G Suite, Cloud Search, Google Maps and Chrome for Enterprise.

Tony Safoian, CEO of SADA, is one of three SADA executives scheduled to speak at Next ‘19. Safoian will moderate a panel discussion with media and entertainment companies using Google Cloud technologies (Session ID CP119), featuring representatives from McClatchy, Conde Nast and Media News Group, on Wednesday, April 10th, at 4:50 pm PT. SADA's director of engineering, Justin Brooks, is scheduled to present on continuous integration and delivery with Kubernetes (Session ID OPS211), on Tuesday, April 9th, at 12:45 pm PT. Chad Johnson, SADA's director of Google Enterprise Search, is lined up to speak with SADA customer QAD about Google Cloud Search (Session ID CP139), on Thursday, April 11th at 1:15 pm PT.

"We've been attending, exhibiting and sponsoring Google Cloud Next since the show's inception," says Safoian. "Every year is an opportunity to hear from our customers about their goals and business challenges and jointly find solutions using Google Cloud technologies. This year we're excited to showcase the tremendous work our team has done deploying GCP at large healthcare organizations, CPG and media companies, and we look forward to leading discussions with peers on various Google Cloud topics."

About SADA Systems

SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately-held global leader in cloud technology consulting services that transform businesses through innovative cloud-based solutions. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, SADA has gained global accolades as an exceptional service provider with proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, managed services, user adoption and change management.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for eleven years, CRN's MSP Elite 150, the 2018 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2018 Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces. SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer service.