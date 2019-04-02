Vanessa Williams Performance Supports Scholarship for African American and Latino Students at Syracuse University

Syracuse, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syracuse University's Office of Multicultural Advancement is hosting a benefit concert featuring award-winning singer and actress Vanessa Williams '85 on Wednesday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the New York Public Library's Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, in Manhattan.

Proceeds will benefit the "Our Time Has Come" Vanessa Williams Scholarship supporting African American and Latino students in the University's College of Visual and Performing Arts.



Vanessa Williams is one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. She has conquered the music charts, Broadway, music videos, television and motion pictures. She has earned four Emmy nominations, 11 Grammy nominations, a Tony nomination, three SAG Award nominations, seven NAACP Image Awards and three Satellite Awards.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Williams perform for our inaugural OTHC Benefit Concert, which raises money for the Vanessa Williams Scholarship Fund," says Assistant Vice President of Multicultural Advancement Rachel Vassel '91. "This kind of fundraiser is a great way to showcase the world class talent that comes out of Syracuse University, to engage our amazing alumni and to support students of color with an unmet financial need. It's a win-win for everyone."



The Our Time Has Come Scholarship supports African American and Latino students pursuing their undergraduate or graduate degrees at Syracuse University. To date, more than 1,300 scholarships have been awarded. For the academic year 2018-19, scholarships were awarded to 57 Syracuse University students.



"Being an OTHC Scholar immediately introduced me to a network of peers and alumni—connections that will serve me in both my personal and professional life," says Shanel Bailey '19, a musical theatre major from Queens, NY. "It made me feel visible on campus because the program celebrates the academic achievement of students of color within the Syracuse University community."



"Through The 'Our Time Has Come' Scholarship Program, I was part of a unique legacy at SU," says Ronald Taylor '15, G'16, a middle school teacher who is also from Queens, NY. "If not for Our Time Has Come, I wouldn't have had the support that propelled me to complete my degree with honors, pursue a graduate degree, and continually remain engaged with the University as a donor and volunteer. In short, my Our Time Has Come experience helped me realize that I, too, deserve a seat at the table—and I share that sentiment with my students."



Tickets are available for purchase online. For more information, contact Miko Horn at 315.443.9406.

