Upserve Announces Kendra Tucker as Chief Revenue Officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upserve , the industry's leading full-service Restaurant Management Platform, announced that it has appointed Kendra Tucker as Chief Revenue Officer.

"I'm thrilled to have someone with Kendra's level and range of go-to-market expertise joining our executive team as CRO," said Upserve CEO Sheryl Hoskins. "She is a growth leader and innovator, and will continue to elevate the level of service and success Upserve provides our customers."

Tucker specializes in transforming companies by turning leading best practices into optimized processes in sales and customer experience. For over a decade, she has grown and scaled teams, products, and subscription business models across industries and global markets. Tucker was previously Director of Go-to-Market at Vista Consulting Group, part of Vista Equity Partners, which owns a managing stake in Upserve. In this role, Tucker has worked closely with the Upserve team over the last year.

"There is a massive growth opportunity at Upserve," said Tucker, who will oversee customer success and retention, sales, and implementation. "I'm excited to deliver proactive service through our customer experience teams to make Upserve an even more valuable partner in growing successful hospitality businesses."

At Vista, Tucker worked closely with portfolio companies like Upserve to implement more effective and sustainable growth strategies and specialized in pushing customer teams to over 90% net-retention through superior support and contracts that incentivized a long-term partnership.

Tucker is no stranger to the restaurant industry. The Bahamas native spent her first four years in the working world at McDonald's, and her husband recently opened a restaurant movie house outside of Baltimore, giving her a front row seat to the challenges of running a restaurant.

After graduating with a degree in International Studies from the University of Chicago, Tucker spent her early career studying the success of Fortune 500 leaders at Gallup and CEB (recently acquired by Gartner), working in research before moving into product marketing and sales. In her twelve years at CEB, she transitioned into sales leadership, scaling teams and closing deals with companies like BMW and Chanel. Tucker also served as SVP of Audience and Platforms at Axios, a political news organization.

At Upserve, Tucker is bringing scalable growth to an already fast-paced and thriving organization. "I'm fascinated by the restaurant industry, and I'm encouraged by what we can do for our customers by implementing what I've learned from the amazing portfolio companies at Vista," said Tucker. "I'm dedicated to delivering an incredible customer experience from the moment they sign with us and providing world-class support as their business grows."

Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs become wildly successful, providing everything you need to run a restaurant in a single hub. Upserve offers the market-leading cloud restaurant POS, actionable insights, transparent processing, automated inventory and ordering, mobile restaurant management, and seamless integration with leading third-party restaurant apps via the Upserve Marketplace. Over 9,000 restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 57 million active diners, process over $9.9 billion in annual sales, and serve over 36 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in Denver and Tel Aviv.

