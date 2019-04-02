REPEAT -- MEDIA ADVISORY: Sault Ste. Marie community and labour activists meet to forge their resistance to Ontario PC government policies

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a lot at stake for Ontario under the Ford government. Labour and community allies must be at the forefront of the Ford Resistance, says the Ontario Federation of Labour.



On Wednesday, April 3, the Ontario Federation of Labour and the Sault Ste. Marie and District Labour Council are hosting a Regional Activation Meeting in Sault Ste. Marie. We are inviting all labour and community activists and leaders across the Sault Ste. Marie area.

"We will not sit idle while this government makes cut after cut and cancellation after cancellation of programs and services that Ontario families depend on," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "We know that we can win and make sure our province has well-funded public services like health care and education, safe, healthy communities, and decent work for all."

"We are the majority and we have the power of many," said OFL Secretary-Treasurer Patty Coates. "Working together, we are going to stop Ford's irresponsible actions, and take back Ontario."

What: Sault Ste. Marie Regional Activation Meeting

When: April 3, 2019 at 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Where: OPSEU Regional Office, 154 Great Northern Rd, Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4Z1

Speakers will include: Patty Coates, Secretary-Treasurer, Ontario Federation of Labour, Michele McCleave–Kennedy, President, Sault Ste. Marie and District Labour Council

The Sault Ste. Marie Regional Activation Meeting will:

Lay out what is at stake for Ontario in the coming months and years.

Introduce a member-to-member campaign that allows for stronger communication with rank-and-file members.

Launch a provincial-wide rapid response network to coordinate local fightback efforts.

Build and set a plan of action through resistance with community allies over the next several months.

Identify where and how we increase capacity, support, and infrastructure for the fightback.

Identify what tools are required to build our fightback network and escalate our actions.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For further information contact:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

