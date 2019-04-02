MannKind to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference at 12:10 PM (CET) on April 8, 2019. The conference is being held at the Grosvenor House in London, UK.



Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer, of MannKind Corporation, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link ( www.hcwevents.com ) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

The presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, please visit www.hcwevents.com . Interested parties can also access a link to the live webcast of the presentation from the News & Events section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com . The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA approved product and the only inhaled rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com .

