Lakeland Care Selects Casenet's Population Health Management Platform

Bedford, MA, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casenet®, LLC, a leading provider of population health management solutions, today announced that Lakeland Care has selected the TruCare Population Health Management Platform to support care coordination and population health initiatives. Lakeland Care is a non-profit organization that operates Family Care, a Medicaid managed care program that provides long-term care services and support to frail seniors and adults with disabilities in Northeastern and North Central Wisconsin.

"We are dedicated to helping members maintain their independence," said Katherine Mnuk, CEO of Lakeland Care. "To do this well, we need effective coordination among care teams so they can identify gaps and address minor issues quickly before they affect members' health and ability to live independently."

Lakeland Care was looking for a technology platform that provides a comprehensive view of each member to the entire care team so they could effectively and efficiently coordinate care. After a review of multiple vendors, Lakeland Care chose TruCare, Casenet's population health platform.

"TruCare is specifically designed for organizations like Lakeland Care that recognize how important care coordination is to both providers and members," stated Peter Masanotti, Casenet's Chief Executive Officer. "Care teams get complete transparency which helps them to spot gaps in care immediately and patients get a better all-around care experience."

About Lakeland Care

Lakeland Care operates Family Care, a Medicaid Managed Care program that provides long-term supports and services to thousands of eligible frail seniors and adults with disabilities in Northeastern and North Central Wisconsin, helping them live more independently. Lakeland Care offers Family Care in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Winnebago, and Wood.

About Casenet, LLC

Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of enterprise care management software and services solutions for commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, TPA, provider/ACO and specialty provider organizations. These total population health management solutions enable our customers to improve care coordination and the quality and delivery of care through enhanced case, disease, utilization and home and community-based services management. Casenet supports small to very large enterprise customers that have many lines of business and require comprehensive configuration for each targeted member population. Casenet solutions enable organizations to adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory dynamics, and to identify and target populations having unique risk characteristics with specific care management programs— taking the first step toward better individual health and total population health management. For more information, visit http://www.casenetllc.com.

