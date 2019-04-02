Globally Recognized Corporate and Political Strategist Morris L. Reid Elected Chairman of FinCanna Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Morris L. Reid to the position of Chairman of the Board. Mr. Reid, who is a Partner at Mercury, a leading high-stakes public strategy firm, is based in Washington, D.C. and London and has been a director of FinCanna for the past two years.



Morris has worked with high-profile individuals, government officials and corporate executives, advising on high-level political and corporate issues for more than 15 years. His public affairs advisory work focuses on brand building, international relations and advocacy, and issues, crisis, and reputation management. He has designed and executed lucrative business development plans, including business matchmaking and securing foreign direct investment. A globally recognized strategist, Morris has worked in North America, Latin America and across the Middle East and Africa in both the public and private sectors and advises prime ministers, finance ministers, foreign ministers and health ministers in some of the world's most prominent emerging markets.

Morris's media contributions as an expert in political and business marketing have been featured across all media platforms, including CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, FOX News, BBC, France 24, Sky News and Al Jazeera, as well as the New York Times, USA Today, Financial Times, and Details and Forbes magazines.

"I am very pleased to take on this new and expanded role with FinCanna," stated Morris Reid, Chairman of the Board, FinCanna Capital. "As a director of the company for the past two years I've seen the team make great progress towards building out a premier royalty model investment platform and portfolio. I believe the company is poised for very substantial growth and look forward to playing a meaningful role in ensuring we collectively realize that potential."

"We are honoured to have a man of Morris's stature and experience take on the important role of Chairman of the Board," said Andriyko Herchak, CEO of FinCanna Capital. "Morris has an exceptional and diverse skill set and has built an impressive global network over the course of his notable career. We look forward to his contribution and leadership as we continue to build our diversified investment portfolio creating long term wealth for our shareholders."

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The Company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage of their total revenues.

FinCanna's scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high-impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com.

FinCanna Capital Corp.

Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements about how the developing U.S. legal regime will impact the cannabis industry. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the CSE listing statement and other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.