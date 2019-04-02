Asociación Generando and Mavi Kalem win inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards

Washington, DC, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fund for Children announces the winners of its inaugural Juliette Gimon Courage Awards today at the 2019 Global Philanthropy Forum in Redwood City, CA, recognizing innovative grassroots organizations Asociación Generando (ASOGEN) and Mavi Kalem for their work to advance children's rights in the face of political and social adversity.



Mavi Kalem has spent nearly two decades mobilizing community volunteers to empower impoverished women and children in Istanbul, including rapidly adapting to meet the needs of Turkey's growing Syrian refugee population.



"This award recognizes Mavi Kalem's continuous and persevering work for children, especially for empowerment of girls in disadvantaged communities," said Filiz Ayla, Chairwoman of the Board and General Director of Mavi Kalem. "Global Fund for Children motivated and reinforced us to develop innovative education programs for children. With this award, we become more determined to pursue our courageous efforts to care about the rights and needs of children."



In the Guatemalan states of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez, and Sololá, ASOGEN is the only community-based organization to offer survivors of gender-based violence the legal aid, medical services, and psychological support they urgently need.



"This award dignifies the work that ASOGEN carries out with Guatemalan women, especially young and adolescent girls," said Danessa Luna, Executive Director of ASOGEN.



Global Fund for Children gives the annual Courage Awards through the Juliette Gimon Fund for Courageous Leadership – a more than $1 million endowment made possible by William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and other donors – in honor of Juliette Gimon.



A former Board Chair of Global Fund for Children, Juliette passed away on February 24, 2018. Her wisdom, insights, and profound concern for children helped shape Global Fund for Children, changing hundreds of thousands of young lives across the globe.



"We're thrilled to recognize ASOGEN and Mavi Kalem for the strength, courage, and passion they demonstrate in their work to defend and empower young people in incredibly challenging circumstances," said John Hecklinger, President and CEO of the Global Fund for Children. "These values honor Juliette Gimon's legacy and her work to inspire positive change for children around the world."



Mavi Kalem and ASOGEN were selected for their courageous work from among 12 award finalists who have endured bomb threats, stood up to the Taliban, and defied deeply engrained practices like female genital mutilation and child marriage. The winners have channeled adversity into their causes, boldly pursuing justice for children worldwide.



About Global Fund for Children:



Global Fund for Children partners to build a world where all children and youth enjoy equal resources and opportunities in society and live free from violence, discrimination, and exploitation. To that end, GFC invests in innovative local organizations, helping them deepen their impact and build their capacity for social change. Together, GFC and its partners advance the rights of children and youth facing poverty and injustice and equip them with the tools and skills to reach their full potential. Since 1997, Global Fund for Children has invested $43 million in nearly 700 organizations, reaching more than 10 million children and youth worldwide. For more information, visit www.globalfundforchildren.org.

Juliette Gimon Courage Award winner Asociación Generando﻿ participates in a vigil for 41 girls murdered in Guatemala.



Participants in a child protection project organized by Juliette Gimon Courage Award winner Mavi Kalem in Turkey.









Attachments

Nina Ford Global Fund for Children +1 (202) 869-3854 nford@globalfundforchildren.org