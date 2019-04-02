Searchlight Capital entered into a share purchase agreement with Apollo Funds, Monarch and CVi Partners to acquire their 26% stake in Latécoère

NEW YORK, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds managed by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight"), affiliates of certain investment funds (the "Apollo Funds") managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, an affiliate of certain investment funds managed by Monarch Alternative Capital LP ("Monarch") and CVi Partners announce that they entered into a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") on April 1, 2019 under the terms of which Searchlight would acquire the entire stake of the Apollo Funds, Monarch and CVi Partners in Latécoère, representing circa 26% of the share capital of Latécoère, at a total price of $106.8 million U.S. dollars equivalent to 3.85 euros per share, calculated by using the spot exchange rate for euros per U.S. dollar as of the signing date.



The Agreement provides for a top-up provision in the event Searchlight files a tender offer on Latécoère at a higher price within 12 months following closing and such tender offer is consummated.

This transaction is still subject to usual regulatory clearances, including CFIUS and certain antitrust approvals.

Searchlight expresses its full support in the management team and in the Company's strategy.

Subject to this transaction, Searchlight will be represented by three directors on the Board of directors of Latécoère. The application of such directors will be submitted for approval to the Board of directors.

About Searchlight Capital Partners

Searchlight Capital Partners is a global private investment firm with offices in New York, London and Toronto. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where their long-term capital and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com .

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a private investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Monarch's investment focus is primarily on the debt of distressed and bankrupt companies and structured credit. Monarch seeks superior risk-adjusted returns through its research-oriented investment strategy, which leverages its investment team's extensive experience in the distressed debt market and long-standing network of relationships. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com .

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $280 billion as of December 31, 2018 in private equity, credit and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources. For more information about Apollo, please visit www.apollo.com .

Forward Looking Statements

