Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages EIDX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASAQ: EIDX). Our investigation concerns whether Eidos has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On April 1, 2019, after the market closed, Eidos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC announcing that its previously issued financial statements for the first three quarterly periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 could no longer be relied upon.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eidos shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Eidos please go to http://www.bespc.com/eidx/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.