Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages IRTC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC). Our investigation concerns whether iRhythm has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 13, 2019, Kerrisdale Capital issued a report alleging that "at the core of iRhythm's revenue base is an exceedingly generous, but increasingly fragile, reimbursement regime." On March 27, 2019, Washington Analysis LLC issued a report estimating that the company could face a 45%-65% reimbursement cut for its Zio XT Patch.

Following this news, shares of iRhythm fell from a close of $87.34 on March 13, 2019, to a recent close of $74.96 on March 29, 2019.

