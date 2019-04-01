Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Gregory L. Hood Appointed as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

DALLAS, Texas, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (OTC:SXEE) ("Southcross") announced today the appointment of Gregory L. Hood as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Southcross Energy Partners GP, LLC, the general partner of Southcross. Mr. Hood succeeds Joel D. Moxley, who resigned from Southcross effective April 5, 2019.



"Joel has been integral in leading the commercial team through a challenging period in the industry," said James W. Swent III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southcross' general partner. "I, along with the Board of Directors, would like to thank Joel for his leadership and numerous contributions to Southcross over the past four years."

"I am very pleased to welcome Greg to the Southcross executive team," added Swent. "Greg's career spans 30 years of experience in contracting, marketing, trading and customer relations for both natural gas and natural gas liquids. I look forward to working with Greg as we continue to take steps to strengthen our financial position and focus on commercial opportunities."

Mr. Hood joins Southcross having previously served as Principal for Energy Logistic Solutions since 2016. Mr. Hood was Senior Vice President of Gas Marketing for Occidental Petroleum Corporation or Oxy from 2000 to 2015, where he was responsible for running the natural gas group including physical and financial trading, origination, and supply and asset management operations. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Trading for Oxy where he managed the sale of Oxy gas production in the Permian, South Texas and Gulf Coast regions. He also managed gas supply for Oxy chemical plants and co-gens.

Before joining Oxy, Mr. Hood served as Director of Trading for KN Energy from 1998 to 2000 with responsibility for the trading of physical gas, managed transport and storage assets in various regions, as well as supplied gas for retail marketing efforts. Mr. Hood's experience also includes leadership roles at MidCon Marketing from 1996 to 1998 and Natural Gas Pipeline Co from 1989 to 1996.

Mr. Hood received a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Finance from the University of Houston.

About Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.

