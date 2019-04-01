Eidos Therapeutics Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), one of the nation's leading securities litigation firms representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. ("Eidos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EIDX) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On April 1, 2019, during aftermarket hours, Eidos announced that certain of its previously issued financial statements could no longer be relied upon.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Eidos securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=eidos .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Dan DeMaria

(617) 398-5660 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP