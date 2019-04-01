Evolving Systems Announces Postponement of Earnings Release – New Date Thursday April 4, 2019

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, announces it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and year-end financial results after the market closes on April 4, 2019, and will conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time).



Just as the company was getting ready to release financials and host the earnings call expected today, its independent auditors requested additional information that the company has not produced in the past around the company's tax position.

As such, Evolving will not file today nor hold an earnings call. We anticipate we will be able to finish this late-hour work and file before this Thursday, April 4. We further anticipate being able to hold an earnings call then – after the market closes on Thursday.

As soon as the company has updated details for our conference, we will issue another press release with that information. Please stay tuned for that announcement. Note that there are no substantial disagreements with our auditors, and that the analysis in question is not materially transformative to the headline numbers of the company.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide.

