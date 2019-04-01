OncoCyte to Present Late Breaking Abstract at the American Thoracic Society 2019 International Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive tests for the early detection of cancer, today announced that a late breaking abstract has been accepted for a poster presentation and discussion session at the American Thoracic Society 2019 International Conference, which is being held May 17 to May 22 in Dallas.



Details of the session and poster discussion are as follows:

Session: 110 - THE FUTURE OF LUNG CANCER BIOMARKERS: WHERE SHOULD WE LOOK? RAPiD: Rapid Abstract Poster Discussion Session Day and time: Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 2:15 - 4:15 PM EDT Location: Arena (Level 2), KBHCCD Poster Title: Blinded Prospective Validation Study of a Whole Blood Gene-Expression Classifier for the Diagnosis of Benign Versus Malignant Pulmonary Nodules Poster #: 421 Viewing Time: 2:15-2:45 PM EDT Discussion Time: 2:45-4:15 PM EDT

The abstract can be viewed here .



About ATS

The American Thoracic Society improves global health by advancing research, patient care, and public health in pulmonary disease, critical illness, and sleep disorders. Founded in 1905 to combat tuberculosis (TB), the ATS has grown to tackle asthma, COPD, lung cancer, sepsis, acute respiratory distress, and sleep apnea, among other diseases.

About DetermaVu™

DetermaVu™ is being developed as an intermediate step to confirm the absence of cancer between imaging modalities (LDCTs) detecting suspicious lung nodules and downstream invasive procedures that determine if the nodules are malignant. OncoCyte estimates that a $4.7 billion annual market could develop in the U.S. for its confirmatory lung cancer liquid biopsy test, depending on market penetration and reimbursable pricing.

DetermaVu™ is a trademark of OncoCyte Corporation.

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive blood ("liquid biopsy") diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. Early detection of cancer can improve health outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and improve patients' quality of life. Liquid biopsy diagnostic tests like those OncoCyte is developing may reduce the need for costlier and riskier diagnostic procedures such as invasive biopsy procedures. OncoCyte is focusing its efforts on developing DetermaVu™ as a non-invasive confirmatory diagnostic test for lung cancer. DetermaVu™ is being developed using proprietary sets of genetic and protein molecular markers to detect the presence of lung cancer. OncoCyte also plans to conduct research to identify additional molecular markers, acquire or license markers and related technology, and develop cancer tests based on those markers.

OncoCyte Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to the implementation and results of research, development, clinical trials and studies, commercialization plans, future financial and/or operating results, and future opportunities for OncoCyte, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of our third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, the need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights, and the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic tests we commercialize. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly as such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of OncoCyte, particularly those mentioned in the "Risk Factors" and other cautionary statements found in OncoCyte's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. OncoCyte disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

