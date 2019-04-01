CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LXRX, BRS, WTW and AMR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Class Period: March 11, 2016 - January 17, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

About the lawsuit: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the data from Lexicon's Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented; (ii) the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval prospects; and (iii) as a result, Lexicon's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Bristow Group Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow's internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bristow's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW)

Class Period: May 4, 2018 - February 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019

About the lawsuit: Weight Watchers International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Weight Watchers was experiencing diminished subscriber demand attributable due to the onslaught of new competing smartphone fitness apps, meal-delivery services, and other tech advances, which were driving down Weight Watchers' new subscriber growth and its subscriber retention rates; (b) diminished subscriber growth, when coupled with the much larger number of fourth quarter subscription lapses that Weight Watchers typically experiences, made it highly unlikely that the Company would retain four million subscribers by the end of 2018; (c) Weight Watchers was not on track to grow its subscriber count to five million or to drive annual revenues to more than $2 billion by the end of 2020; (d) a decreased subscriber count would result in decreased revenues and profits; and (e) as a result, Defendants' statements about Weight Watchers' business metrics and financial prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQCM: AMR)

Class Period: Purchasers of Silver Run II securities March 24, 2017-February 25, 2019 and investors who held Silver Run II Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018 and were entitled to vote concerning Silver Run II's acquisition of Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream LLC

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alta Mesa and Kingfisher did not possess "superior quality" and "[w]orld [c]lass" assets as compared to other operators in the oil and gas industry; (2) Alta Mesa faced significant operational setbacks; (3) several major oil producers had steered assets away from production in the region in which Alta Mesa operates; and (4) Kingfisher and Alta Mesa were not on track to achieve the earnings and production estimates provided in the Proxy and Defendants had no reasonable basis to believe and did not believe that Kingfisher and Alta Mesa would achieve these estimates.

