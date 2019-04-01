CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAG, AMRN, SYNH and ARA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/conagra-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle's three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle's business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

To learn more about the Conagra Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amarin-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Amarin Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Amarin Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Syneos Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Syneos Health, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Class Period: August 10, 2016 - March 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal's accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018, were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

