Atlantic American Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Results for 2018; Declares Annual Dividend

ATLANTA, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, down from $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to an increase in unrealized losses on equity securities recognized in net income of $2.9 million and a decrease in realized investment gains of $2.0 million, partially offset by improvements in underwriting results. Premiums for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 12.4% to $45.3 million compared to $40.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, as premiums in the life and health operations and property and casualty operations increased 14.4% and 8.3%, respectively, as compared to 2017.



For the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in realized investment gains of $4.0 million coupled with $2.2 million in unrealized losses on equity securities recognized in net income. Total premiums during 2018 increased 5.9% to $172.9 million from $163.3 million in 2017, as premiums in the life and health operations increased 8.6% in 2018 as compared to 2017.

Commenting on the results, Hilton H. Howell, Jr., chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, "We are pleased with the year over year growth in premium revenues in each of our insurance subsidiaries and remain focused on refining processes and improving profitability. Rate increases implemented in our life and health operations are beginning to take hold and we are pleased to report the renewal of a significant multi-year state contract with our property and casualty operations, which also included a rate increase. While prudent pricing practices are key to profitability, the Company has embarked on a number of initiatives to enhance underwriting, better educate our agents, and improve the policyholder experience. We remain confident in the long-term viability of our strategy and in our commitment to deliver value to our shareholders. Accordingly, the Board of Directors recently approved the Company's 8th annual dividend, which is payable on April 24, 2019 to shareholders of record on April 10, 2019."

Atlantic American is an insurance holding company involved through its subsidiary companies in specialty markets of the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. Its principal insurance subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company, American Safety Insurance Company, Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company.

Note regarding Private Securities Litigation Reform Act: Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks detailed from time to time in statements and reports that Atlantic American Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

