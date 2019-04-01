Geek+ Robotics to bring their wide-ranging advanced logistics solutions to ProMat

CHICAGO, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geek+ Robotics will be showcasing their advanced warehousing robotic solutions at ProMat 2019, the largest supply-chain trade show in the Americas, at Booth N6327, in Chicago, April 8th to 11th. Lit Fung, Managing Director and President Michael Hao will be at ProMat and available for interviews.



New products include the C200 Bin-Carrying Robot Shuttle System, two Autonomous Forklifts, and the OpenBox System, a platform to build and manage flexible moving lines in manufacturing and fully autonomous navigation in material handling.

Geek Moving System

The Geek Moving System replaces traditional AGVs and reduces labor intensity by flexible material handling and production line deployment. Features include simple installation, elegant industrial design, high-precision navigation, long-lasting battery life, and its compatibility with cage trolley towing, conveyor roller systems, and human-machine interaction. The Geek Moving System is perfect for various scenarios in manufacturing such as raw materials receiving and transfer, picking, loading and production-line interface.

Geek Robot Shuttle System

The new Geek C200 Robot Shuttle System is an innovative and productive tool to identify and pick standard-sized bins and carry them to workstations for picking and packing. The system includes intelligent scheduling, accurate navigation and automatic charging. It is suitable for multi-SKU storage and picking applications and is designed to operate on single layer racks and multi-layer mezzanine racks, fits within existing warehouses, and is easy to adapt to changes in workload by adding and removing robots. Carton or shoe boxes can also be picked by the C200 with single box weights up to 40 Kg.

Geek OpenBox platform

In order to help factories and warehouses automate their lines, material handling and picking processes, Geek+ has developed a comprehensive software platform called OpenBox which leverages SLAM navigation technology to revolutionize conventional handling processes. It learns from each task it performs to maximize route guidance, manage traffic and reduce waiting times at packing stations. The system offers rapid deployment, efficient point-to-point transport and seamless docking, free from modification of environments. The OpenBox system can be combined with a variety of robots and top modules to meet diverse handling scenarios.

Geek Autonomous Forklifts

Another new product is the Geek Autonomous Forklift which realizes self-driving through SLAM navigation and is capable of automated storage and retrieval. Its sensors can detect the measurement and position of the goods on the shelves, pinpoint the pallet slots accurately and carry the goods to the appointed area under the instruction from the scheduling system.

About Geek+ Robotics

Explosive growth in global e-commerce has fostered an extremely innovative logistics and order fulfillment space. Labor costs and high rates of turnover have created a serious demand for automation. Amazon has acted as an inspiration but Geek+ is at the forefront of solving these challenges with an ever-widening line of products and with hundreds of engineers and roboticists developing new solutions. The company has users in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Asia Pacific, Australia and Europe. Last year it raised $150M to scale up operations and plans to open a U.S. office and training facility.

