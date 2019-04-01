FreshBooks Launches Season 2 of Its #IMAKEALIVING Podcast, Featuring Candid Conversations with People Who "Make" Their Own Work

Toronto, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks has launched the second season of its #IMAKEALIVING podcast for people who work for themselves. The twelve-episode season will feature insightful and candid conversations with freelancers, small business owners and entrepreneurs about what "making a living" means to them. The podcast is a companion to FreshBooks' popular #IMAKEALIVING travelling event series.



Season two of the podcast welcomes new host and co-producer, Darbi Masters, a Chicago-based, serial radio producer turned Creative Director turned small business owner. Masters draws out fascinating success stories, struggles, surprises, and helpful insights from a diverse group of people who "make" their own work. Masters is joined by co-producer and director, Paco Arizmendi, of FreshBooks.

"Working for yourself can be one of the most exciting and empowering adventures a human being can have—but it can also be a lonely one. Entrepreneurs have to confront themselves in such a raw way every single day," said Masters. "Our mission for the #IMAKEALIVING podcast is to create a sense of community for people going it alone, and to give them the opportunity to expose their unfiltered experiences."

The first four episodes of the season are now available. Episode 1, "A New World of Work," explores the present and future of self-employment. Episode 2, "How I Work," focuses on the productivity and workspaces of people who work for themselves. Episodes 3 and 4 are a special 2-part series focused on "Being a Female Entrepreneur," in honor of Women's History Month. This series gives a voice to the unique experiences and stories of self-employed women. New episodes are released bi-weekly on Mondays.

The podcast will feature an array of interesting self-employed people as guests, including bestselling author of The Miracle Morning and hip-hop recording artist, Hal Elrod, Interior Designer and Business Coach, Lisa Canning, and Model and Fitness Coach, Beverly Cheng.

To listen to the #IMAKEALIVING podcast, subscribe or download on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts.

For more information about the podcast, please visit: https://www.freshbooks.com/podcast

About #IMAKEALIVING

#IMAKEALIVING is a travelling event series and podcast for people who work for themselves. Its mission is to build community for freelancers, small business owners and entrepreneurs, and to provide a space for insightful and candid conversations about what "making a living" means to them. #IMAKEALIVING is powered by FreshBooks.

To see where the #IMAKEALIVING event will visit next, check out: http://www.freshbooks.com/events

To keep up with everything #IMAKEALIVING, follow @FreshBooks on Instagram and Facebook.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #1 invoicing and accounting software in the cloud designed exclusively for service-based small business owners and independent professionals. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with eight Stevie awards for best customer service in the world, the company's mantra is to "execute extraordinary experiences everyday." Based in Toronto, Canada, FreshBooks serves paying customers in 160 countries. FreshBooks.com





