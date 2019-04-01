SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Swedbank AB

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Swedbank AB (OTC:SWDBY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On or around February 20, 2019, it was announced that Swedish and Estonian regulators were investigating "reports linking Swedbank AB to a suspected €200 billion ($227 billion) money laundering scandal engulfing Danske Bank, which has expanded to include a probe from U.S. securities authorities." Then on March 28, 2019, it was reported that the Company's CEO had been fired. To obtain additional information, go to:

