Athersys to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

CLEVELAND, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced today the Company's participation in two upcoming biotechnology and healthcare conferences. On April 4th, Athersys will be part of the William Blair 3rd Annual Late-Stage Therapeutics Conference taking place in New York City. This event consists of panel discussions focused on healthcare issues specific to companies in Phase 3 clinical development or in the early stages of launching a new therapy. In addition, companies will conduct one-on-one management meetings with institutional funds attending the conference.



The week after, Gil Van Bokkelen, Chairman and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference at the Westin Grand Central in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for April 9, 2019 at 10 am ET. The company will also engage in meetings with other institutional representatives at the conference.

A live webcast of the Needham conference presentation can be accessed by visiting the events page in the investors section of the Company's website at www.athersys.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference for a limited time.

Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during the Needham conference should contact the conference coordinators at conferences@needhamco.com or call 212-705-0403.

About Athersys

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the development of therapeutic products designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory and immune disease areas, and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com.

William (B.J.) Lehmann

President and Chief Operating Officer

Tel: (216) 431-9900

bjlehmann@athersys.com

Karen Hunady

Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: (216) 431-9900

khunady@athersys.com

David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

Tel: (212) 845-4271 or (858) 717-2310

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com