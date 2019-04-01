edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #1025 at the PLRB National Claims Conference— edjuster, North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, today announced their participation at the PLRB Claims Conference , March 31-April 3, 2019 at the Indiana Convention Center.



At the conference, edjuster will demonstrate its exclaim Mobile capability, now available in both iOS and android. exclaim Mobile is the industry's most effective Speech Recognition tool, enabling adjusters and field content claims specialists to remotely complete content inventory claims with greater accuracy, faster. The Mobile solution allows for greater reliability and consistency of item descriptions and provides a seamless upload capability to exclaim, where the LKQ pricing and valuation process is automatically initiated without delay.

Attendees of PLRB can also learn about edjuster's ‘Total Contents' program –covering all aspects of property contents, from start to finish. The first and only program of its kind, Total Contents manages all aspects of contents claims to ensure the greatest level of streamlining, cost control and transparency, enabling adjusters to do more from the desk. The program is proven to address all challenges associated with contents manipulation and to greatly control leakage costs in this vulnerable area of claims processing.

"As a leader in our space, we are committed to continuing to drive greater automation and accuracy in the contents workflow with much higher levels of transparency and effectiveness for all key stakeholders involved in the contents claims process. We are grateful for the opportunity and platform that PLRB provides in allowing us to showcase our products and services to such a tremendous audience," said Andy Williams, edjuster's CEO.

ABOUT EDJUSTER

edjuster is North America's leading provider of SaaS-based software and services to the property contents insurance marketplace, offering insurers and their policyholders the assurance of performance excellence guaranteed on claims services—leveraging a combination of people and technology. edjuster offers a suite of customizable services, providing end-to-end solutions for all types and sizes of contents claims, from outsourcing support services to software as a service (SaaS) of its exclaim contents valuation platform. Our non-partisan, performance excellence guaranteed approach consistently contributes to enhancing the image and reputation of our insurer clients and ensures that policyholders remain satisfied and loyal.

edjuster Inc.

Karen McNaughton

PR & Media Consultant

Mobile: 613-266-4597

kmcnaughton@e-djuster.ca