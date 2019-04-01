Peapack-Gladstone Bank Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking

Bedminster, NJ, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the hiring of Gregory M. Smith as Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking, effective today. Greg takes ownership of Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Lending across the organization and continues the company's focus on providing advice-led solutions to its large-level commercial clients.



Greg is a seasoned business banking professional who joins Peapack-Gladstone Bank from Capital One Bank where, for the last seven years, he served as the group sales executive for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, responsible for the $2 - $25 million business banking segment from Virginia to Massachusetts. During his more than 15 years with Capital One Bank, Greg held several senior-level strategic, sales and team leadership roles, where he was responsible for generating millions in new business, including both loan and deposit generation. Prior to Capital One Bank, Greg worked at Summit Bank for 15 years, moving up the ranks to senior regional vice president, responsible for directing a significant segment of the NJ market.

"I've known Greg for many years," said Doug Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. "He is a highly skilled leader with exceptional performance management and strategy expertise. He is a welcomed addition to the team as we continue to expand our commercial capabilities throughout metropolitan New York."

A resident of Medford, New Jersey, Greg holds an MBA in Business Administration/ Finance from Rider University, where he graduated Suma Cum Laude, and a BS in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he also graduated with distinction.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.62 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2018. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank's wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

