Guaranteed Rate Leads the Scotsman Guide Top Originators 2018 Rankings

Chicago, Ill., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, congratulates its 61 mortgage professionals named to the Scotsman Guide annual list of "Top Originators."



For the seventh consecutive year, Guaranteed Rate had more top originators than any other company. Three out of the top five were Guaranteed Rate loan officers, including the number one originator in the country, Shant Banosian of Boston, Mass., who funded more than $536 million in loan volume and closed over 1,200 loans in 2018.

"We love working with the best mortgage professionals in the business," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and Chief Executive Officer Victor Ciardelli. "Positivity is at the core of our success and our loan officers dream big knowing they have the support to reach their goals. We give them all the tools they need to succeed: intuitive technology, marketing resources and an operations workflow that lets them focus on growing their business, along with a range of loan products and competitive pricing."

Of the company's 61 loan originators ranked, 52 were from Guaranteed Rate and nine work for Guaranteed Rate Affinity.



The Scotsman Guide rankings celebrate loan originators who excel in customer service, utilize mortgage technology and exponentially grow their business. Guaranteed Rate loan originators named to the Scotsman Guide 2018 Top Producer List, by ranking, are:

1 Shant Banosian

4 Andrew Marquis

5 Ben Cohen

6 Risha Kilaru

47 Sam Sharp

51 Joseph Smith

61 John Noldan

62 Dan Gjeldum

78 Ryan Mecum

82 Bruce Salik

83 Adam Slack

93 Roger Brasil

102 Allyson Kreycik

106 Dianne Crosby

113 Jonathan Lamkin

123 Ron Erdmann

127 Nicole Santizo

134 Julee Felsman

145 Michael Murgatroy

181 Rob Clark

184 Lance Ray

188 Drew Boland

192 Mike Sanchez

199 Tom Lavallee

210 Jennifer Martinez

218 Mike Nielsen

227 Paul Zgalich

230 Dan Rogers

233 JD Cortese

238 Hani Ali

240 Robert Wishnick

241 Christina Trethewey

242 Amber Arwine

267 Eric Bryce

272 Stephen Delagrange

277 Megan Wells

279 Michelle Bobart

280 Jeff Angelucci

289 Savvas Fetfatsidis

294 Jerry Wilson

313 Shimmy Braun

326 Chris Hutchens

329 Brian Jessen

341 Joe Parisi

345 Howard Hahn

371 Christin Luckman

385 Kristian Winters

388 Frank Burgert

403 Tim Martin

405 Debra Chmiel

406 Jennifer Fairfield

408 David Polarek

417 Joel Schaub

418 Michael Berrodin

446 Jason Griesser

449 Jeff Crain

454 Matt Tierney

455 Mike Fagan

463 Jason Harris

492 Dean Vlamis

498 Daniel Rock



About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in 2018.

