Guaranteed Rate Leads the Scotsman Guide Top Originators 2018 Rankings
Chicago, Ill., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, congratulates its 61 mortgage professionals named to the Scotsman Guide annual list of "Top Originators."
For the seventh consecutive year, Guaranteed Rate had more top originators than any other company. Three out of the top five were Guaranteed Rate loan officers, including the number one originator in the country, Shant Banosian of Boston, Mass., who funded more than $536 million in loan volume and closed over 1,200 loans in 2018.
"We love working with the best mortgage professionals in the business," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and Chief Executive Officer Victor Ciardelli. "Positivity is at the core of our success and our loan officers dream big knowing they have the support to reach their goals. We give them all the tools they need to succeed: intuitive technology, marketing resources and an operations workflow that lets them focus on growing their business, along with a range of loan products and competitive pricing."
Of the company's 61 loan originators ranked, 52 were from Guaranteed Rate and nine work for Guaranteed Rate Affinity.
The Scotsman Guide rankings celebrate loan originators who excel in customer service, utilize mortgage technology and exponentially grow their business. Guaranteed Rate loan originators named to the Scotsman Guide 2018 Top Producer List, by ranking, are:
1 Shant Banosian
4 Andrew Marquis
5 Ben Cohen
6 Risha Kilaru
47 Sam Sharp
51 Joseph Smith
61 John Noldan
62 Dan Gjeldum
78 Ryan Mecum
82 Bruce Salik
83 Adam Slack
93 Roger Brasil
102 Allyson Kreycik
106 Dianne Crosby
113 Jonathan Lamkin
123 Ron Erdmann
127 Nicole Santizo
134 Julee Felsman
145 Michael Murgatroy
181 Rob Clark
184 Lance Ray
188 Drew Boland
192 Mike Sanchez
199 Tom Lavallee
210 Jennifer Martinez
218 Mike Nielsen
227 Paul Zgalich
230 Dan Rogers
233 JD Cortese
238 Hani Ali
240 Robert Wishnick
241 Christina Trethewey
242 Amber Arwine
267 Eric Bryce
272 Stephen Delagrange
277 Megan Wells
279 Michelle Bobart
280 Jeff Angelucci
289 Savvas Fetfatsidis
294 Jerry Wilson
313 Shimmy Braun
326 Chris Hutchens
329 Brian Jessen
341 Joe Parisi
345 Howard Hahn
371 Christin Luckman
385 Kristian Winters
388 Frank Burgert
403 Tim Martin
405 Debra Chmiel
406 Jennifer Fairfield
408 David Polarek
417 Joel Schaub
418 Michael Berrodin
446 Jason Griesser
449 Jeff Crain
454 Matt Tierney
455 Mike Fagan
463 Jason Harris
492 Dean Vlamis
498 Daniel Rock
About Guaranteed Rate Companies
Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.
