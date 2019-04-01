Market Overview

Guaranteed Rate Leads the Scotsman Guide Top Originators 2018 Rankings

Globe Newswire  
April 01, 2019 11:08am   Comments
Chicago, Ill., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the nation, congratulates its 61 mortgage professionals named to the Scotsman Guide annual list of "Top Originators."

0_medium_GuaranteedRate_Logo_11_29_17-1.jpg



For the seventh consecutive year, Guaranteed Rate had more top originators than any other company. Three out of the top five were Guaranteed Rate loan officers, including the number one originator in the country, Shant Banosian of Boston, Mass., who funded more than $536 million in loan volume and closed over 1,200 loans in 2018.

"We love working with the best mortgage professionals in the business," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and Chief Executive Officer Victor Ciardelli. "Positivity is at the core of our success and our loan officers dream big knowing they have the support to reach their goals. We give them all the tools they need to succeed: intuitive technology, marketing resources and an operations workflow that lets them focus on growing their business, along with a range of loan products and competitive pricing."

Of the company's 61 loan originators ranked, 52 were from Guaranteed Rate and nine work for Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

The Scotsman Guide rankings celebrate loan originators who excel in customer service, utilize mortgage technology and exponentially grow their business. Guaranteed Rate loan originators named to the Scotsman Guide 2018 Top Producer List, by ranking, are:

1          Shant Banosian
4          Andrew Marquis
5          Ben Cohen
6          Risha Kilaru
47        Sam Sharp
51        Joseph Smith
61        John Noldan
62        Dan Gjeldum
78        Ryan Mecum
82        Bruce Salik
83        Adam Slack
93        Roger Brasil
102      Allyson Kreycik
106      Dianne Crosby
113      Jonathan Lamkin
123      Ron Erdmann
127      Nicole Santizo
134      Julee Felsman
145      Michael Murgatroy
181      Rob Clark
184      Lance Ray
188      Drew Boland
192      Mike Sanchez
199      Tom Lavallee
210      Jennifer Martinez
218      Mike Nielsen
227      Paul Zgalich
230      Dan Rogers
233      JD Cortese
238      Hani Ali
240      Robert Wishnick
241      Christina Trethewey
242      Amber Arwine
267      Eric Bryce
272      Stephen Delagrange
277      Megan Wells
279      Michelle Bobart
280      Jeff Angelucci
289      Savvas Fetfatsidis
294      Jerry Wilson
313      Shimmy Braun
326      Chris Hutchens
329      Brian Jessen
341      Joe Parisi
345      Howard Hahn
371      Christin Luckman
385      Kristian Winters
388      Frank Burgert
403      Tim Martin
405      Debra Chmiel
406      Jennifer Fairfield
408      David Polarek
417      Joel Schaub
418      Michael Berrodin
446      Jason Griesser
449      Jeff Crain
454      Matt Tierney
455      Mike Fagan
463      Jason Harris
492      Dean Vlamis
498      Daniel Rock

For more information, visit: JoinGRnow.com

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 4,000 employees in nearly 330 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $19 billion in 2018. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Honors and awards include: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

Jennifer Zeidler
Guaranteed Rate
312-379-3521
Jennifer.Zeidler@rate.com

