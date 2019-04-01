TerrAvion Promotes Lee Smith to Chief Commercial Officer

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAvion is excited to announce the promotion of Lee Smith to Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Lee will be responsible for all commercial activities at TerrAvion, the world's largest volume agricultural aerial imagery provider. Lee started at TerrAvion as VP of Enterprise earlier this year. His experience and passion for building direct relationships with regional and multinational commercial enterprise businesses as well as strategic partnerships helped him mint various commercial deals. Lee believes that scalable, high-resolution aerial imagery will help advance agriculture to the next level of efficiency and productivity.



"The agricultural industry faces tough challenges from declining farm income to tension from changing international trade policy. The future of our farming community depends on precision in agronomic practices to improve profitability while achieving sustainability," according to Lee, "and after years of paving the way with satellite imagery, to make headway in precision agronomy, higher quality imagery is needed. I am very excited to be able to help growers take the next step towards improving yields with the most reliable name in remote sensing for agriculture."

Before joining TerrAvion, Lee worked for Planet Labs for seven years through the acquisition of BlackBridge and RapidEye as a sales leader focused on commercial, multinational agriculture enterprises. Lee began his sales profession in the financial services industry, holding positions at JP Morgan Chase & Co, New York Life Insurance Company, and American Express Financial Advisors. Lee started his career operating nuclear propulsion systems in the US Navy where he was honorably discharged.

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high-­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

