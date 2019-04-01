Resverlogix Cognition Substudy of the BETonMACE Phase 3 Cardiovascular Trial Presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) today announces that Dr. Jeffrey Cummings, Founding Director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Brain Health Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, gave an oral presentation this past weekend at the 14th International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases (AD/PD) held in Lisbon, Portugal, titled: Cognitive Evaluation of Treatment Effects of the Bromodomain Inhibitor Apabetalone: Baseline Data of the Cognition Substudy of the BETonMACE Phase 3 Cardiovascular Trial. The presentation can be viewed on the Company's website by accessing the following LINK .



During the presentation, Dr. Cummings discussed certain risk factors – including diabetes, coronary heart disease and heart failure – associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline, cognitive impairment or dementia. Furthermore, Dr. Cummings delivered the hypothesis that dementia risk in diabetes and cardiovascular disease patients is caused by transcriptional disturbances at the epigenetic level.

The presentation also highlighted the potential of the Company's small molecule – apabetalone , a selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor – to regulate disease-associated genes, proteins and pathways related to neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration, the BETonMACE study design, the cognition subgroup study methods and patient baseline characteristics.

The BETonMACE trial is currently expected to be completed within the first half of calendar 2019. The study is an event-based trial and will continue until at least 250 major adverse cardiac events (MACE), defined as cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction and stroke, have occurred. Third party adjudication of all MACE events are anticipated to be available within two to three months past trial completion. The topline results of the study will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

