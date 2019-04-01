FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of UXIN, AVEO, AMR and UMC

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Investors Affected: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Uxin Limited. The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin's 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Investors Affected: August 4, 2016 - January 31, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQCM: AMR)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of Silver Run II securities March 24, 2017-February 25, 2019 and investors who held Silver Run II Class A common stock as of January 22, 2018 and were entitled to vote concerning Silver Run II's acquisition of Alta Mesa and Kingfisher Midstream LLC

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Alta Mesa Resources, Inc (AMR) f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alta Mesa and Kingfisher did not possess "superior quality" and "[w]orld [c]lass" assets as compared to other operators in the oil and gas industry; (2) Alta Mesa faced significant operational setbacks; (3) several major oil producers had steered assets away from production in the region in which Alta Mesa operates; and (4) Kingfisher and Alta Mesa were not on track to achieve the earnings and production estimates provided in the Proxy and Defendants had no reasonable basis to believe and did not believe that Kingfisher and Alta Mesa would achieve these estimates.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Investors Affected: October 28, 2015 - November 1, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in United Microelectronics Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) UMC conspired with Fujian to steal trade secrets from Micron relating to its research and development of Dynamic Random-Access Memory ("DRAM"); (ii) UMC hired former Micron employees for the purpose of stealing such information from Micron; (iii) the foregoing conduct placed UMC and certain of its employees at an increased risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by the U.S. government; and (iv) as a result, UMC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

