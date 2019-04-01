CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ASTE, SYNH, BPI and ARA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 - February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

Allegations: Syneos Health, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI)

Class Period: March 8, 2016 - March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Bridgepoint Education Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bridgepoint's processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

Class Period: August 10, 2016 - March 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

Allegations: American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with American Renal's accounting process for revenue recognition, collections, and related matters would give rise to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into the same, and increased regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; (2) financial statements for the fiscal years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 contained in its Annual Reports for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and its condensed consolidated financial statements in quarterly reports from 2016 through 2018, were false and could not be relied upon; (3) American Renal had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

