Hematology Oncology of Indiana, PC to Join the American Oncology Network, LLC

Fort Myers, FL, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Hematology Oncology of Indiana, PC (HOI), a leading community oncology/hematology practice in Indianapolis, Indiana, will join AON on May 1, 2019. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

AON Chief Executive Officer Brad Prechtl, AON Board Member & Strategic Advisor William Harwin, MD, Hematology Oncology of Indiana, PC, President Raymond Harwood, MD









HOI has six locations, including two offices in metropolitan Indianapolis, and auxiliary offices in Logansport, Lebanon, Noblesville, and Fishers, IN. With the upcoming AON affiliation, the practice will increase its current service offerings to their patients with enhanced technology, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy and enhanced care management services.

AON CEO, Brad Prechtl, MBA, stated, "We are very excited to welcome the physicians and staff of Hematology Oncology of Indiana to American Oncology Network, LLC. HOI's dedication to serving and supporting patients in Indiana with compassionate patient centric care in a community setting is truly inspiring."

AON Board Member and Strategic Advisor, Dr. William Harwin, said, "Hematology Oncology of Indiana is a highly respected practice that delivers exemplary care to its patients. As part of the American Oncology Network, LLC, the practice's physician leadership retains the autonomy to make the best decisions for their patients and staff, while receiving AON support for pharmaceutical purchasing strategies, human resources, revenue cycle, payer negotiations and improved technologies."

HOI President, Dr. Raymond Harwood, said, "Hematology Oncology of Indiana is committed to providing expert care for our patients in Indianapolis and in the surrounding areas. Partnering with AON is in the best interest of our patients and the communities we serve. This alliance allows our physicians, clinicians and staff to continue focusing on treating patients while enhancing the services that we provide."

With a determination to help every American receive access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most . . . providing the highest quality care for patients.



The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.



AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.





