Elliot Cohen Joins ADT To Lead Business Development

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE:ADT), a leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Elliot Cohen in the newly created role of Senior Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately.



Cohen brings more than 20 years of experience in technology, real estate and venture capital. In 2011, he founded Citymaps, a leading global B2C and B2B mapping application, which was acquired by TripAdvisor in 2016. Subsequent to the sale of Citymaps, he joined TripAdvisor as vice president, consumer product and general manager of Citymaps. In addition, Cohen is an active Board Advisor and angel investor to a number of technology firms. Cohen is a graduate of Cornell University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Urban Planning and received his MBA in Real Estate and Finance from Columbia Business School.

"We are excited to welcome Elliot to the ADT team as we continue to drive innovation and further develop strategic alliances to deliver peace of mind and protection to our customers," said Jim DeVries, ADT Chief Executive Officer. "Elliot's track record of shepherding new and innovative customer-facing services, digital initiatives and partnerships position him well to support ADT's continued growth and transformation. As an executive leader at our company, he will help advance new revenue sources and segments within, and outside, of our traditional security footprint. We look forward to continuing to build on our successful performance to position ADT for emerging opportunities and value-enhancing growth."

"I am honored to be joining ADT at this exciting moment in the Company's development," said Cohen. "ADT's position as a leader in the security space, coupled with the impressive leadership team Jim has assembled, make this a tremendous opportunity. I look forward to working with the ADT team to bring the best security and protection to our customers."

Over the past year, ADT has maintained a robust pace of product and service innovation, including the expanded relationship with Amazon, the national launch in March 2019 of ADT Command and Control, the Company's next generation home security automation system. In 2018, ADT introduced ADT Go, an easy-to-use mobile app to connect and protect families, and announced a partnership with West Corporation to enhance emergency response.

