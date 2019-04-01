Landstar Inc. Announces ArcMail Contract Renewal for Growing US-Based Hospital and Family of Clinics

RALEIGH, N.C., April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data security and privacy company, today announced that the Company has signed a renewal of service contract with a Hospital and Family of Clinics facility for the use of ArcMail's archiving solution. The facility is a licensed and accredited acute care hospital known for delivering exceptional healthcare services in the western US.



Jason Remillard, Chief Executive Officer of LandStar and founder of Data443™, commented, "As we work with the ArcMail client base, we are seeing great cross product requirements for our other solutions including ARALOC and ClassiDocs. This facility is a leader in the healthcare space and has growing privacy and compliance. It is a great pleasure for us to be a part of their strategy and we look forward to a long and meaningful association with them."

ArcMail is a leading archiving and management solution designed to help users better organize their emails, files, and other electronic data. All discoverable information is archived using a secure and compliant solution that is that is scalable, dependable, and easy to install, deploy, use, and maintain.

ArcMail users enjoy the flexibility to produce any electronic content in its original format because its archiving solutions are compatible with the open archiving standards such as XML, PDF, CSV, PPT, and other formats. Some of the most important ArcMail product features include full-text indexing; secure and customizable access and permissions; granular retention rules; litigation and legal holds; basic and advanced Boolean search; and extensive import and export capabilities for accelerated and simplified eDiscovery requests and compliance audits.

Data443™ has recently signed a two-year exclusive agreement with ArcMail to expand and integrate its cloud-based offerings with this cutting-edge technology solution. This collaboration has also allowed Data443 to cross-sell the ArcMail product line to its existing reseller partners and leverage the existing ArcMail customer base for its own award winning products.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., provides SaaS-based software solutions that secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. Its expanding suite of software products is highlighted by: (i) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective enterprise data retention management, archiving and management solutions; (ii) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization's confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and, (v) the WordPress GDPR Framework with over 20,000 active site owners, enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar's plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC"), including under "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors", in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019.

Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™ and ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

For Further Information

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data443-risk-mitigation-inc/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

data443@plrinvest.com

212.564.4700

///***ClassiDocs™ Classification: PUBLIC ***///

