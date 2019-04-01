SOI Industry Consortium Announces a One-day Event in Silicon Valley Showcasing FD-SOI Products, Applications and Ecosystem

Symposium on April 9 in San Jose to feature keynotes by industry leaders highlighting FD-SOI's proven ultra-low power and connectivity advantages across a wide range of strategic applications, including automotive, 5G, AI, edge and IoT

San Jose, CA, April 1, 2019- The SOI Industry Consortium, the leading industry organization representing the complete silicon-on-insulator (SOI)-based microelectronics value chain, is organizing a one-day symposium on April 9, 2019 in San Jose, California focused on FD-SOI applications and drivers across IoT, automotive, edge computing, AI, and 5G. This event will showcase new FD-SOI-based products and applications from fabless leaders, as well as exciting developments from the foundries, the EDA/IP/design ecosystem and supply chain partners.

The symposium, to be held at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in San Jose, California, features a full day of keynotes and presentations. Several speakers will highlight the qualification and current production ramp of embedded MRAM and PCRAM. These are key milestones as they give the ecosystem the full flexibility for a wide breadth of applications in target markets. Other presentations will be made by fabless companies that have successful products already on the market or currently ramping. A number of presentations will be made by companies in the design ecosystem, covering the investments they've made in IP and EDA tools. And finally, the leading foundry partners will present exciting new additions to their offerings. Two open forum panels will offer participants the chance to discuss with panelists from the fabless, foundry and EDA/IP community about "Product and Application Drivers" and "EDA, IP and Design Infrastructure."

"There is a new wave of fast-followers now evaluating FD-SOI technology options for next generation products," said Carlos Mazure, SOI Industry Consortium Chairman and Executive Director. "This symposium is an opportunity for the fabless and design communities to learn why and how FD-SOI is a strategic ingredient in game-changing products now ramping in high-growth markets. We will show that all the necessary pieces and players are in place, making FD-SOI an easy reality."

Confirmed speakers in the program include:

Ron Martino, NXP, Vice President and General Manager

Tim Dry, Samsung Foundry, Director of Edge and Endpoints Marketing

Huibert Verhoeven, Synaptics, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT Division

Matthew Short, IHS Markit, Senior Research Director

Lee Melatti, Core Avionics & Industrial, Vice President of Business Development

Roger Forchhammer, STMicroelectronics, Director Business Development

Nitin Jain, Anokiwave, CTO

Mark Granger, GlobalFoundries, Vice President of Product Management

Emmanuel Sabonnadière, Leti-CEA, CEO

Jon Cheek, Executive Director, SOI Industry Consortium

Kelvin Low, Arm Limited, Vice President of Marketing PDG (Physical Design Group)

Stefano Pietri, NXP, Technical Director,

Philippe Berger, Dolphin Integration, CEO

Ramy Iskander, Intento Design, Founder and CEO

Event sponsors include Arm Limited, Analog Bits, Applied Materials, CEA-Leti, Incize, NXP, Shin- Etsu Handotai, Silicon Catalyst, Soitec and VeriSilicon.

Registration is complimentary. For more information, please visit the Consortium website at http://soiconsortium.eu/events/9-april-2019-california-san-jose-soi-silicon-valley-symposium/

About the SOI Industry Consortium

The SOI Industry Consortium is the leading industry organization representing the complete SOI-based microelectronics value chain. The SOI Industry Consortium is chartered with providing a strategic neutral platform for collaboration, thought-leadership and education, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate SOI industry growth. Among the activities of the SOI Industry Consortium, the association organizes industry-focused forums, workshops and training worldwide. Representing leaders from the entire electronics industry infrastructure, the SOI Industry Consortium's current 33 members include Analog Bits, ANTAIOS, Applied Materials, Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems, CEA-Leti, Coupling Wave Solutions, Dolphin Integration, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Greenwaves Technologies, IBM, IMEC, Incize, Intento, Invecas, NXP, Samsung, Shin-Etsu Handotai, Silicon Catalyst, Silvaco, Simgui, SIMIT, SITRI, Smarter Micro, Soitec, Stanford University, STMicroelectronics, Synopsys, VeriSilicon, UC Berkeley, Université Catholique de Louvain, University of Tokyo and Xpeedic. Membership is open to all companies and institutions throughout the electronics industry. For more information, please visit www.soiconsortium.org.

